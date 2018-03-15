From the milking shed to the Royal Variety Show for singer Rose-Marie

Irish singing star Rose-Marie will be singing the songs which have made her famous throughout Europe at Viva tomorrow night.

While Rose-Marie enjoyed success as a local and national television personality in the United Kingdom, she has also released 19 albums, all of which have gone either gold or platinum in the UK.

As well as selling more than 17m albums, the 60-year-old star was a judge in two series of the BBC talent show Go For It.

She has also appeared on the Royal Variety Show, Shooting Stars and Doctors.

Her famous legs are insured by Lloyds of London.

Born in Newry, Northern Ireland, Rose-Marie grew up on a farm with her parents, four sisters and one brother, with a strict Catholic upbringing.

From an early age she had always wanted to be a singer, and used to sing as she milked her father’s cows.

After a brief career as a hairdresser, she packed her bags and moved to London to embark on a career in showbiz.

After a show-stopping appearance on ITV, she landed her first record deal.

Described as ‘The Irish Bette Midler’ and ‘The Irish Whirlwind’ in Europe, Rose-Marie took the UK by storm with her first hit single “When I Leave The World Behind”.

Since that time, she has amassed hit after hit, along with numerous awards and accolades. She was voted ‘Best International Concert Star’, followed by ‘National Singer Of The Year’, then she was voted ‘Most Popular Singer’ at the International Music Awards.

Rose-Marie regularly tours with her one-woman show in the United Kingdom and Europe, and has also played to sell-out concerts at the world renowned London Palladium.

Rose-marie

Viva, Blackpool

Tomorrow, 7.30pm

01253 297297