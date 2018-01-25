From the West End to Nashville, it’s Just Joe Brown and his pal Henry

Just the ‘bare bones of Joe Brown’ is how the pop veteran describes his show at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre this weekend.

Britain’s first true pop star will bring more than two hours of music, chat and magical stories in the show Just Joe.

The singer and virtuoso guitarist chronicles his career, from his friendship with Johnny Cash to George Harrison, being best man at his wedding.

Joe’s career has seen him go from being a young, solo star to starring in West End musicals such as Charlie Girl and Pump Boys and Dinettes, to reinventing himself 20 years ago as a generation-crossing solo act with an impressive band.

And yet this isn’t quite a solo show, as the cool Cockney - now 76 and armed with guitars, mandolin, banjo and ukulele - is joined by another sterling name from the music world.

Henry Gross, himself no mean singer, songwriter and guitarist, was founder of the rock ‘n’ roll revival band Sha Na Na, who played at the famed Woodstock festival - with Henry, the youngest performer there.

“We met in Nashville, ” says Joe. “I’ve been going out for years and there was this guy I know in a bar, a real redneck geezer, and he kept pestering Henry, Joe Brown’s in town and he wants to borrow a guitar’ and he eventually he gave in and said Well, send him round, ’ and he did lend me a guitar. And that was 30 years ago.”

The result is a show which brings together unexpected instrumental gems such as the Harry Lime Theme and Duelling Banjos alongside more conventional songs, even a guitar-picked reinvention of his light-hearted hit Henry VIII.

Tickets available by calling 01253 290190.

Just Joe: JOE BROWN AND HENRY GROSS

Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Tomorrow