Fun day at The Crofters in Leyland to help boy with DMD get new wheelchair

The parents of a boy with Duchenne muscular dystrophy is hoping a family fun day will help boost funds for a special wheelchair.

Read more: /10-year-old-boy-who-has-incurable-degenerative-disease-left-humiliated-by-airport-staff-who-questioned-his-disability-1-9288062 and /fund-raiser-for-alfie-and-arthur-lowe-from-salwick-1-9253928



Nine-year-old Luke McCaughery, of Leyland, was diagnosed with the muscle degeneration disease when he was three and over recent years his condition has deteriorated.

Luke McCaughery, nine, who has DMD, with pub landlady Michelle Dearden who is organising fundraiser for him to get wheelchair, and his mum, Lauren Gibson

Parents Lee McCaughery and Lauren Gibson are now looking to raise around £2,600 for a fold-up wheelchair which will give Luke more independence.

Michelle Dearden, landlady of The Crofters Arms, has stepped up to organise a family fun day at the pub in Leyland Lane on Sunday August 19, from noon.

Lauren, who also has two other sons and one daughter, said: “Luke is struggling a lot more now and is deteriorating. The life span of a person with DMD is between 20 and 30 years.

“We just take each day as it comes.

“He finds going up and down stairs hard and we have to stand behind him in case he loses his balance. He can’t ride a bike for long and unable to run. He is also on steroid medication for his heart.

“He has one-to-one support at Seven Stars Primary School and he has a Mygo chair to keep his posture straight. He can go outside at break times but teachers monitor him in case he loses his balance, as he is prone to fractures because of his medication.

“He also has a manual wheelchair at home for long distance outings but we found an electric wheelchair that folds like a suitcase which is idea for when we go on holiday. It will mean Luke can have more independence which would mean a lot to him.

“It is horrible going through this as a family and seeing Luke struggle. We have had to move house because Luke can’t cope with the stairs so he will have a bedroom and wetroom downstairs to make his life easier. We hope to move in by Christmas.

“But Luke is a happy boy. He doesn’t really understand what is going on - he just knows he is different.”

Entry to the fun day is free and will include a fun fair, food van and raffle prizes. Everyone is welcome.

Lauren added: “I can’t believe Michelle has offered to organise a fun day for him. It is amazing how many people like Michelle, who is really busy, want to help us.

“People should come to help us raise money. It would mean everything for us to be able to give him this wheelchair.”