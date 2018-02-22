Funny Girls put a spring in their high-heeled step

The new season show is under way at Blackpool’s Funny Girl show bar.

The resort institution runs on selected dates until Sunday, May 27.

The Sensational Spring Show sees Betty Legs Diamond, DJ Zoe and the gang bring audiences all their ‘favourites from stage, screen and the worlds of music and comedy.’

Doors open at 7pm and the action high-kicks off at around 8pm.

A spokesman said: “Don’t miss out your chance to see this side-splitting show.”

Book tickets online via www.funnygirlsonline.co.uk or call our 01253 649 194 for dates and more information.

SENSATIONAL SPRING SHOW

Funny Girls, Blackpool

Various dates

01253 649194