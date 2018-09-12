Fylde star Emily Rose Oldroyd to return home for two Shakespeare shows at Lowther Pavilion

Merely Theatre returns to the Lowther Pavilion with two of Shakespeare’s best loved shows, Macbeth and Much Ado About Nothing, later this month.

It follows the success of the group’s tour of Romeo and Juliet and Twelfth Night last year.

The tour sees the return of Fylde-born actor Emily Rose Oldroyd, who works under the stage name Emmy Rose. She will take on the roles of Lady Macbeth, Hero and Don John.

Now based in London, Emmy said: “I love returning to Lowther Pavilion. I used to do dance shows on that stage as a child – I was never particularly good – and I now have the privilege to return as a professional actor.”

The 2018 tour sees established Shakespearean director Abigail Anderson take the helm. She has directed more than 90 plays that have performed all over the UK, North America, Poland and France.

She said: “Our focus for these productions will be on clarity of text and engaging the audience in every moment”.

The show is on September 20 and performance times are 2.30pm for Macbeth and 7.30pm for Much Ado About Nothing.

For tickets, call the box office on (01253) 794221 or visit www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk