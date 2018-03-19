Garage fire sparks emergency in Leyland

A fire completely destroyed a garage and an outbuilding at a property in Leyland, say police.

Crews from Bamber Bridge and Leyland were called out to a property on Balcarres Road on Friday, March 16 at around 9.45pm.

Firefighters arrived to find the area heavily smoke logged with a fire in a garage well alight and spreading to a neighbouring outbuilding.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Initially there was some confusion over the address and where the fire was coming from as the area was dense with smoke.

"Callers first reported the fire as being at Kings Court but when we arrived we quickly located the correct address.

"The garage had a lot of stuff in it and the fire quickly spread.

"We used three jets and two hose reels to contain the fire.

"Thankfully we managed to stop it from spreading to the house."

Fire services say that nobody was injured during the incident although the garage and the outbuilding were completely destroyed by fire.

Firefighters are now investigating to confirm the cause of the fire.