Gin, gin! Drink up to help Rosemere in memory of New Longton mum Louise Finch

Gin lovers can raise a toast in honour of a mum who lost her battle with cancer - whilst helping to boost funds for Rosemere’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

Louise McParland with the Copa Fizz mobile bar

Gillian Bartlett, owner of Copa Fizz, is launching a new fruity gin in memory of her business partner, Louise McParland, of New Longton, who died of lung cancer last month.

The gin, made by Brindle Distillery, will be unveiled at a special celebration event at the distillery bar in Sandy Lane, Chorley, on Saturday March 10, from 7pm.

Copa Fizz will sell bottles at £45 each and for every bottle sold, it will donate at least £10 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

Gillian and Louise founded mobile bar hire company Copa Fizz last year - 12 months after 41-year-old Louise had been diagnosed with adenocarcinoma, which is often found in non-smokers and is the most common form of lung cancer found in women.

Louise, a mum-of-two, was very active and devoted her time to raising funds for Rosemere, which saw her competing in the Edinburgh Marathon and 17km Kentmere Trail Challenge last year.



Gillian, a mother-of-two from Much Hoole, said: “I am continuing with the business and all the plans we had for it because I know this is what Louise would want me to do.

“She was especially keen as the business grew for us to grow our support of Rosemere and launching the Copa Fizz Rosemere Gin is a way of doing this.

“Louise’s loss is very raw but Copa Fizz has its commitments such as the gin launch and I am having to get on with planning the launch evening. Louise was an inspiration and I was honoured to have her as my friend and business partner.

“Following her diagnosis she didn’t give up. She ran the Kentmere fell race with her siblings, did the Edinburgh Marathon, got married to her long term partner Daniel and set up a business.

“The event has now become more poignant as this was what we wanted to do together.”

Louise McParland at last year's Kentmere Trail Challenge

The evening will include two local female vocalists, Catherine Sullivan from Leyland and 16-year-old Eve Birtwistle from Bolton.

The Travelling Pizza Company will also be selling pizzas on the night, including a special Rosemere pizza, with a £1 donation to the charity.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s corporate fund-raising manager Cathy Skidmore said: “Our thoughts are with Gillian, Louise’s family and all who knew her. Louise had a terrific lust for life. Following her diagnosis, she inspired her family to take up running in support of Rosemere, she herself ran a marathon for Rosemere and just last September, Louise and Gillian launched Copa Fizz, which they wanted to use to help Rosemere.

“Louise, who may also have been known by her maiden name Finch, was a brave, inspirational woman, whose life was way too short.

“Rosemere Cancer Foundation is very grateful that Gillian is organising this fabulous event, which will raise funds from tickets sold, but advises that alcohol should be drunk in moderation.”

Tickets for the event are £12 each and include a donation to the anniversary appeal, which is raising £1.5m to fund a trio of ground-breaking projects.

For tickets, visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/charity-gin-launch-tickets-42399693625

Louise Finch with family members Natalie Finch and Soraya Weir at the Kentmere Challenge for Rosemere last year