Have a go at.....boating

Boating is an activity which can be taken up regardless of experience, age or gender and is a great way to relax, rejuvenate and blow those cobwebs away.

Why: Boating is great exercise. Exercise releases endorphins and is one of best ways to help manage stress. Whether you’re manning the sails, rowing or simply pedalling along– there’s something for every age and every fitness level.It is also a great way to bond with family and friends for an hour to a whole day.

Boats for hire at Stanley Park, Blackpool

How it works: The advantage of living in Lancashire is we’re close to the coastline, canals and lots of boating lakes. There are lots of clubs, offering training and advice and for those just looking for a recreational activity lots of places with boats for hire

Benefits: Boating is fun, it’s affordable and a great team-building skill. It’s also great for your health - every muscle in your body works in a boat. It not only has physical advantages but emotionally and mentally to. Boating is a great way to get back in touch with nature and it’s relaxing, it also provides a platform for a variety of other activities and interests.

Give it a go at....

Fairhaven Boating Lake

Situated between Lytham and St Anne’s, the salt water lake is one of Fylde’s most popular attractions. Boats are available to hire throughout the summer from 10am until 4pm there are rowing, motor and canoes for hire

Stanley Park Boating Lake

The 390-acre Stanley Park in Blackpool is a landmark in its own right, with a blend of architecture, horticulture and recreation but views can be enjoyed from the boating lake with boats available to hire from 9.30am

To learn more about boating, there are various boating clubs across the red rose county including Ribble Cruising Club and Wardleys Marine Yacht Club

http://ribblecruisingclub.org.uk

http://wardleys.org