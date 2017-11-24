Have a go at .... squash

A ball sport played by two (singles) or four players (doubles) in a four-walled court with a small, hollow rubber ball.

Why: Squash is a fast pace and fun game, which involves running, leaping and diving for the ball.

How it works: The players must alternate in striking the ball with their racket and hit the ball onto the playable surfaces of the four walls of the court.

Squash can be played using a couple of scoring options, traditional (international) scoring and point a rally scoring (PARS).

Squash players having a social game can modify the rules to their own requirements.

Benefits: Squash helps to improve cardiovascular health and increase strength and fitness. It also increases flexibility and strength in the back, promotes good coordination, agility and flexibility.

It is also a great way of releasing stress and improves concentration. Joining a club and taking part in games is a great way to make new friends. As it’s an indoor sport, weather conditions don’t prevent you from playing.

Give it a go at:

Leyland Leisure Centre: Lessons and court hire available. For information on children’s lessons visit www.southribbleleisure.com/leyland/SQUASH or call John Gibson (07970067703). For adult squash contact David Scurlock on 07596347261.

Preston Grasshoppers: Coaching is available from Mike Farrington to all standards from juniors and beginners to expert level. For more information call Gary Jackson on 07775 753968.

All Seasons Leisure Centre, Chorley: Courts available from £8. To book call 0300 020 0136.

Longridge Sports and Arts Centre: Courts available from £7. To book call 01772 784474.