Have your say on library opening hours in Lancashire

Members of the public have just days left to share their views about proposed changes to opening hours at local libraries.

The Lancashire County Council consultation runs until November 26. Questionnaires, obtainable from libraries, must be returned the day before or views can be shared on line until the 26th.

So far more than 1,500 people have taken part in the consultation and councillors will take a final decision on new opening hours early next year.

Each library has been assigned to one of four different bands depending upon the size of the local population. The consultation is asking for comments on the way the opening hours are allocated across the week, with proposals based on visitor numbers and when facilities are used most. Opening hours will range from 18 to 50 hours a week.

See www.lancashire.gov.uk/haveyoursay