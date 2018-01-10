Health watchdog rates Urgent Care Centre in Chorley as Good

Staff at an Urgent Care Centre in Chorley treat people with ‘compassion, kindness, dignity and respect’, a health watchdog has found.

The centre at Chorley and South Ribble District General Hospital was rated as Good in its latest inspection from the Care Quality Commission.

Published on January 8, the report followed an inspection at the new centre, which is run by a private firm called Go To Doc.

It is open 24 hours a day – unlike the 12-hour A&E unit at the hospital – but can only treat more minor ailments and injuries.

In all categories the centre was judged Good, apart from its leadership and which was Outstanding.

Inspectors carried out their first visit on November 14, 2017. Areas of outstanding practice identified in the CQC’s subsequent report include how patient’s individual needs and preferences were central to the planning and delivery of the health care.

Inspectors outlined how the service had worked with deaf patients to help understand the needs of other patients, designing its own patient leaflets to explain the services that were on offer.

The report also found that patients were generally able to access care and treatment from the UCC within an appropriate timescale for their needs, with an action plan for improvements where this was problematic.

The Urgent Care Centre is commissioned by the Clinical Commissioning Group and run by Go To Doc, a private Manchester-based group.