American football team Chorley Buccaneers launch first-of-its-kind training classes at Inspire Youth Zone

Chorley's leading American football team has started a new programme at the town's youth zone.

The Chorley Buccaneers have started running a six-week programme at Inspire Youth Zone to get more youngsters involved in the sport.

The sessions are being run by head coach and chairman, Ian Nicolson, who is teaching the basic fundamentals, catching, blocking and introducing some football drills, with the aim to

get more kids passionate about the sport.

Ian said: “We’re really excited to bring new players into the club at a young age.

"We have only run two sessions so far, but you can already see the engagement and excitement of the sport in the kids attending. We hope that at the end of the programme the

kids will want to carry on training with us.

“It’s also great to form a partnership with the youth zone and this will hopefully lead to a great relationship in the future."

The club, formed in 2001, draws players from all around Lancashire and has teams for anyone aged seven right through to the adult team, seeing major success with their under-17s

kitted team ranking second in the country last year.

Danny Coyle, Sports Coordinator at Inspire Youth Zone, said: "Working alongside the American Football club and our membership of over 5000 young people, we hope to ignite an interest in the sport that's growing rapidly in popularity in the UK every single day.”

The remaining sessions run from 7pm to 8pm on Wednesday evenings on the following dates:

- Wednesday, March 20

- Wednesday, March 27

- Wednesday, April 3

- Wednesday, April 10