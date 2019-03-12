Areas of Chorley care home 'not clean', says England's healthcare watchdog

A care home has been told it must up its game following a surprise visit from England’s healthcare watchdog.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited The Grange care home in Stump Lane, Chorley, in January.

The Grange (Image: JPIMedia)

In their report published on Thursday, February 28, the Chorley home was told it must improve and rated Requires Improvement overall as well as in the categories regarding safety and leadership.

It was rated Good for effectiveness, care, and responsiveness.

In the report, inspectors noted issues with cleanliness – something staff said was because “there had been no domestic working at the weekend due to annual leave”.

There was also concerns over risk of cross infection, mainly in relation to the way soiled laundry was managed.

People liked living in the service, inspectors noted, and they observed a "homely and friendly atmosphere".

They added that people were protected against abuse, neglect and discrimination.

A spokesman for the CQC said no further action has been taken against the home, which has now received multiple Requires Improvement reports in a row, due to this being the first inspection under the new provider.

A spokesman from The Grange said since the inspection they had asked Lancashire County Council’s infection control team to the premises to aid with improving on the faults.

They said: “We are now having a sluice room put in to prevent our soiled items getting mixed up.”

They added: "We have amended our recruitment process to make sure gaps on CV are clearly explained; refrences from previous employer are mandatory in particular if a candidate has worked in care sector; we are in process of employing a second cleaner.

"We have asked guidance from LCC on infection control and making improvements as identified, like dirty linen trolleys, gloves and aprons in keys areas to mention few

"Regular infection control audits are planned to check compliance

"There is focus on staff training to make sure they take values and behaviour of The Grange on board to look after our residents with dignity and due care.

"We hope to achieve Good report in near future."