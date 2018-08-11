Big turnout and sun shines for fifth anniversary Cuerden Valley Parkrun, Lancashire

Runners gathered on a beautiful morning to enjoy the fifth annual Cuerden Valley Parkrun.

The event, held in Cuerden Valley Park on Saturday (August 11) , celebrated in style as hundreds lined up at the start with many sporting purple t-shirts.

Setting off to cheers, the runners ran the course which takes in wooded paths and past rivers and ponds, in the opposite direction to the usual route to mark the anniversary.

The free running event is just one of hundreds of timed 5k events that take place in parks up and down the country - and across the world - usually starting at 9am on Saturday.

Participants, from beginners and parents with prams to elite runners, simply need to register online to take part.

Other Lancashire Park Runs include Avenham and Miller Parks in Preston and Witton Park in Blackburn

Cuerden Valley Fifth Anniversary Parkrun

Parkrun works, and remains free, due to the support of sponsors and volunteers who work as stewards every week.

To get in involved in Parkrun check out the website HERE

If you are interested in Cuerden Valley Park run specifically the website is HERE

