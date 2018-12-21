Care home downgraded by healthcare inspectors for failure to improve on faults

A Lancashire care home has been told it ‘requires improvement’ after failing to improve shortcomings highlighted in a previous health inspection visit.

Adelphi Residential Care Home in Queens Road, Chorley, was visited by inspectors from England’s healthcare regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC), in September.

Adelphi Residential Care Home in Chorley

In the inspectors report released on December 6, the home, which can care for 27 older people, was rated as Requires Improvement over issues with safety and being well-led.

The problems stemmed from shortcomings in its previous inspection in June 2017.

Inspectors rated the care home as Good overall but Requires Improvement in being well-led due to audit issues surrounding the safety of equipment and medicine checks.

In their new report, inspectors noted that: “The provider had not completed any checks or audits of the service to ensure that people received safe, effective care.

“The registered manager regularly audited and reviewed many aspects of the service. However, the audits completed had not identified or addressed the issues we found during the inspection.”

They also found that the lower ground floor area was “unsafe”, with equipment and substances that could cause harm “not being stored securely”. This area was also unclean, inspectors noted.

A legionella risk assessment had also not been completed and regular monitoring for legionella bacteria – which can cause pneumonia-type illness Legionnaires’ disease – was not being completed.

The care home was rated Good for effectiveness, being caring, and responsiveness.

Inspectors said that people were supported appropriately with their nutrition, hydration and healthcare needs.

Residents also described staff as likeable, kind and compassionate that respected the home’s 23 residents’ right to privacy and dignity.

Residents’ needs and preferences were also recognised through individual care; something that inspectors said was “reviewed regularly”.

They added: “We saw evidence that improvements had been made to activities at the home and most people were happy with the activities available.”

Barry Brown, the owner of Adelphi Residential Care Home, said: “We have taken note of the inspector’s concerns, however trivial some of them were, and we have corrected them.

“We are now meeting all the requirements.”