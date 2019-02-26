Chorley FC teams up with Inspire Youth Zone thanks to local writer's donation

Chorley’s youth zone has forged links with the town’s football club thanks to the selfless work of a local writer.

David Birtill, a former journalist at the Daily Telegraph and Daily Mirrors, has brought first of its kind dug out hoardings to Chorley FC’s Victory Park – with the town’s Inspire Youth Zone being the first benefactors.

David, who made his writing debut on a reserve match at Victory Park when only 14, said: “I’m pleased to unveil these hoardings and maintain my support of Inspire Youth Zone.

“The centre is a superb building with so much to do and plenty of room for development in young people.”

The hoarding, printed by Chorley-based Poppy Signs, are expected to stay at the club until at least the end of the current season.

Magpies’ commercial manager Josh Vosper said: “David is a familiar face at the club and is one of our most valued and longest standing supporters.

“It’s fantastic and inspiring to see his passion towards the future youth of Chorley through his generous donations.”

David is known to many in Chorley with his dad George Birtill a former editor of the Chorley Guardian.