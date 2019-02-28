Everything we know so far about the closure of Chorley Birth Centre due to asbestos being found

Here's an easy guide to the closure of Chorley Birth Centre:

Why has it been closed?

Builders on the site at Chorley Hospital discovered asbestos while they were working.

Have mums and babies been put at risk?

No. Daily air quality checks confirm there are no asbestos fibres in the atmosphere. The area has also been sealed by a specialist asbestos contractor.

The Trust says there has been no risk to patients, staff or visitors.

The reason the unit has closed is because the lift and fire alarm at the unit inside Chorley Hospital are affected and the third floor cannot be used.

When will it reopen?

We don't know. Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Birth Centre have not released that information.

They have, however, said: "We are now working on a plan to create a new Birth Centre at Chorley, but unfortunately that won’t be open for some time which is why we need to work with pregnant women to make alternative plans."

What happens now for women booked into Chorley Birth Centre?

Hospital bosses say they "will do everything we can to make the best possible alternative arrangements".

There is a Birth Centre and maternity unit at the Royal Preston Hospital.

If you are pregnant, and had planned to have your baby at Chorley Birth Centre, and the hospital hasn't been in touch, call 01772 528223.

Are antenatal appointments affected?

No. Expectant mothers should attend their appointments as planned.

What is asbestos?

Here's a guide to asbestos and the risks: https://www.lep.co.uk/news/health/explainer-what-is-asbestos-and-what-are-the-risks-1-9621059

