Long-serving Chorley doctor Sylvia Leach dies aged 91

A well-known GP who served a Lancashire village for nearly 30 years has died aged 91.

Dr Sylvia Leach was a general practioner in Whittle-le-Woods, near Chorley from 1959.

Together with her fellow GP husband Jack, who died in 1975, she ran Whittle Surgery from their detached home in Preston Road. Dr Leach died at her home in Clayton-le-Woods last week.

She and her husband began their practice in Whittle-le-Woods from a building which later became a restaurant and is now a nursery.

Dr Leach retired in around 1986 and continued to live in the area.

She leaves sons Philip, Jack, Charles and Brian, four grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Her son Philip said: “She was a lovely, lovely lady. Very public spirited.”

Dr Leach’s generosity led to her offering a local odd job man of no fixed abode somewhere to live.

The man, known only as Jimmy, lived in her garage in Preston Road and when Dr Leach moved to Clayton-le-Woods Jimmy moved with her.

A former patient of Dr Leach’s said: “She was an excellent GP, very respected in the area. Everyone trusted her.”

The current Whittle Surgery is now further along Preston Road and plans are in place for a new “super surgery” .

Dr Leach’s funeral will take place at Pleasington Crematorium on Wednesday April 24.

Donations have been requested to Lancashire Cat Rescue.