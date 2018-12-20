This is when your pharmacy will be open in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble over Christmas and New Year

A number of pharmacies across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble will be open over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
If a pharmacy is not listed below, it may not be open on that particular date. Some pharmacies occasionally close during their scheduled opening hours - it's worth checking ahead of your visit.
Opening times for Christmas Day 2018
>> Preston:
Pharmalogic, Guttridge Medical Centre - Deepdale Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 6LL Opening Hours: 10am - 2pm
MX Pharmacy, 51-53 Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RE Opening Hours: 9am - 1pm
Sharoe Green Pharmacy, Unit 9, Booths Shopping Complex, Sharoe Green Lane, Preston, PR2 9HD Opening Hours: 2pm - 5pm
Longsands Pharmacy, Longsands Lane, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 9PS Opening Hours: 10am to 5pm
>> Chorley & South Ribble:
Chorley Pharmacy, 13-17 Peel Street, Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 2EY Opening Hours: 10am - 4pm
Leyland Late Night Pharmacy, 6 Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 2SD Opening Hours: 9am - 9pm
Penwortham Pharmacy - inside St Fillans Medical Centre, 2 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0AD Opening Hours: 10am - 6pm
Opening times for Boxing Day 2018
>> Preston:
Asda Pharmacy Asda Superstore - Eastway, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 9NP Opening Hours: 9am - 6pm
Cohens Chemist - 3 Langcliffe Road, Brookfield, Preston, Lancashire PR2 6UE Opening Hours: 8.30am - 6pm
Boots - Deepdale Pk, Blackpool Rd, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 6QY Opening Hours: 9am - 6pm
MX Pharmacy - 51-53 Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RE Opening Hours: 9am - 1pm
Lloyds Pharmacy in Sainsbury Store - Flintoff Way, Preston, PR1 6PJ Opening Hours: 9am - 5pm
Lloyds Pharmacy - 112 Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 5AR Opening Hours: 10am - 10pm
New Hall Lane Pharmacy - 270 New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4ST Opening Hours: 10am - 1pm
Morrisons Pharmacy - Morrisons Supermarket, Mariners Way, Ashton on Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YN Opening hours: 10am - 4pm
>> Chorley & South Ribble:
Croston Pharmacy - 69 Station Road, Croston, Preston, Lancashire, PR26 9RL Opening Hours: 10am - 4pm
Boots, Capitol Centre - Walton Le Dale, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 4AW Opening Hours: 8am - 6pm
Chorley Pharmacy - 13-17 Peel Street, Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 2EY Opening Hours: 9am - 7pm
Leyland Late Night Pharmacy - 6 Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 2SD Opening Hours: 9am - 9pm
Lloyds Pharmacy - Cuerdon Way, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6BJ Opening Hours: 9am - 6pm
Boots - 24 Market Walk, Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 1DE Opening Hours: 10am - 4pm
Asda Pharmacy - Sheephill Lane, Clayton Green Road, Chorley, PR6 7JY Opening Hours: 9am - 6pm
Kingsfold Pharmacy - 69 Pope Lane, Penwortham, PR1 9BY Opening hours 10am - 1pm
Opening times for New Year's Day 2019
>> Preston:
Asda Pharmacy Asda Superstore - Eastway, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 9NP Opening Hours: 10am - 5pm
Cohens Chemist - 3 Langcliffe Road, Brookfield, Preston, Lancashire PR2 6UE Opening Hours: 10.30am - 4.30pm
Boots - Deepdale Pk, Blackpool Rd, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 6QY Opening Hours: 11am - 5pm
MX Pharmacy - 51-53 Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RE Opening Hours: 9am - 1pm
Lloyds Pharmacy in Sainsbury Store - Flintoff Way, Preston, PR1 6PJ Opening Hours: 9am - 5pm
Lloyds Pharmacy - 112 Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 5AR Opening Hours: 10am - 2pm
Avenham Pharmacy - 42 Avenham Lane, Preston, PR1 3TS Opening hours: 10am-1pm
DDL Davies - 59-61 Plungington Road, Preston, PR1 7EN Opening hours: 10am - 1pm
Morrisons Pharmacy - Morrisons Supermarket, Mariners Way, Ashton on Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YN Opening hours: 10am - 4pm
>> Chorley & South Ribble:
Boots - Capitol Centre, Walton Le Dale, Preston, Lancashire, PR5 4AW Opening Hours: 11am- 5pm
Chorley Pharmacy - 13-17 Peel Street, Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 2EY Opening Hours: 9am-7pm
Leyland Late Night Pharmacy - 6 Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 2SD Opening Hours: 9am - 9pm
Lloyds Pharmacy - Cuerdon Way, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6BJ Opening Hours: 9am - 6pm
Asda Pharmacy - Sheephill Lane, Clayton Green Road, Chorley, PR6 7JY Opening Hours: 10am - 5pm
Kingsfold Pharmacy - 69 Pope Lane, Penwortham, PR1 9BY Opening hours 10am - 1pm