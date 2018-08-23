Hello, hello, hello...to police museum's new boss from Chorley

A Chorley museum expert has been named the new curator of the Greater Manchester Police Museum.

The arresting development at the police museum in Manchester city centre has seen town resident Katie Henderson cop the top job and join GMP Museum to lead it as the new curator.

With more than 10 years experience of working in museums in the North West, Katie now wants to bring even more people into the GMP Museum based in Newton Street.

Katie said: “This is an amazing place to visit and I am lucky to be able to come here every day for work.

“I love the varied nature of the museum work which is about people and their stories across Greater Manchester.

“In my new role I really want to open up our collection to as many people as possible and to bring people closer to the police.

“I want to make this a place where people walk in and say ‘wow’.”

Katie has a degree in classical studies and has worked at the Museum of Liverpool, National Museums Liverpool and Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust.

More than 17,000 people visit the GMP Museum every year.

The museum is currently one of the top rated attractions in Manchester on Trip Advisor.