Here are photos to show how Chorley Mayor Margaret Lees conquered her fear for Derian House

She did it!

Chorley Mayor, Margaret Lees, faced her fear of flying by going up in a microlight plane to raise money for Derian House.

Margaret Lees flies a plane

The 70-year-old is not only terrified of flying – normally needing medication from the doctor to even consider boarding a flight – but she is also petrified of heights.

She said: “When I was approached about raising money for my charities by taking a microlight flight, I was struck dumb.

“Then out of my mouth came the sound ‘yes, go on then’. I couldn’t believe I had agreed as I also have a real fear of heights. I must be totally insane. But if this can raise funds for Derian House – a fantastic local charity – then as the First Citizen of Chorley, I will do it.

“The scenery was amazing but I’ll never ever do that again, it was pretty scary for me but I’m cock-a-hoop that I raised more than £1,000 for Derian.”

The Mayor flew from St Michael’s airfield near Garstang and was airborne at 1,500ft for around 40 minutes.

The Mayor has beat her fund-raising goal of £1,000.

To help her raise more, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/margaret-lees1

