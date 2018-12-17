Here are the best beauty crackers

YSL Beauty Holiday Cracker, 25
YSL Beauty Holiday Cracker, 25
Share this article

Beauty columnist Katie Wright reveals where to get the best beauty treat-filled crackers this Christmas

Along with Advent calendars and baubles, beauty treat-filled Christmas crackers have boomed in the last few years, with brands now offering everything from multi-packs of minis to huge luxury versions.

Here are the best beauty crackers of 2018...

1. The Body Shop Hand Cream Crackers, £25 for six

What’s inside: each cracker comes with a mini hand cream in a fruity or floral scent like mango, pink grapefruit or rose.

2. Olay Regenerist 3 Point Day Cream Christmas Cracker, £5, Superdrug

What’s inside: A travel-size pot of the much-loved Regenerist 3 Point Firming Anti-Ageing Cream Moisturiser.

3. Gillette Fusion5 Razor Christmas Cracker Gift, £5.33 reduced from £7.99, Boots

What’s inside: A five-blade Fusion5 razor with a hard case plastic case for travelling.

4. Caudalie Vinosource Christmas Cracker, £10, Feel Unique

What’s inside: A trio of mini skincare essentials - micellar water, serum and moisturiser - worth £20.50.

5. Winky Lux Surprise Cracker, £13

What’s inside: You don’t know which of three full-size Winky Lux favourites this cracker contains - either Flower Balm, Glimmer Balm or Disco Gloss.

6. This Works The Big Bang Cracker, £13

What’s inside: A miniature bottle of the cult hit Deep Sleep Pillow Spray along with a chic galactic print sleep mask.

7. Too Faced Christmas Cracker, £14, Cult Beauty

What’s inside: A trial-size tube of the massively popular Better Than Sex mascara and a Melted Matte-tallic Lipstick in the chocolatey brown You Better Work shade.

8. Liberty London Beauty Cracker with Hourglass and Essie, £18

What’s inside: Essie Nail Polish in Fishnet

Stockings (a deep red), and Hourglass Extreme Sheen Lip Gloss in Canvas, a dusty pink - both full-size products.

9. YSL Beauty Holiday Cracker, £25

What’s inside: Mini versions of Top Secrets Natural Action Exfoliator, Rouge Pur Couture N°1 (a signature red), Volume Effet Faux Cils Mascara in classic black and Black Opium Eau de Parfum.

10. Jo Malone Christmas Cracker, £32

What’s inside: Miniature bottles of Red Roses Cologne and English Oak & Red Currant Body & Hand Wash and a little pot of Lime Basil & Mandarin Body Creme.