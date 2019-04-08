Here are this week's charity champions - April 8 2019
Let's take a look at what the Lancashire community has been doing to support others
Well done everyone.
1. Age UK Canoe challenge
Becky Goodwin and Elaine Burke collecting their medals
2. Preston's Promise donates food
Members of Preston's Promise donated bags of food to to Noor Food Bank, Noor Street, and to Street Kitchen who feed rough sleepers three times a week at Preston market.
3. St Mary's Parish, Leyland, hold Lent fund-raiser
Parishioners from St Marys parish, Leyland, raised 680 for Cafod as patr of the charity's Lent fund-raising campaign.
4. Service Care Solution's corporate responsibility scheme
Service Care Solutions, Preston, donated 4,000 to Derian House; St Catherine's Hospice; Space Centre Lancashire MIND and Alzheimer's Society
