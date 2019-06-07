Here is how to follow Liverpool's example and get that all important win

Dan Donohue, of Fitness Formation, writes about persistent achievements.

The previous weekend saw the return to European domination by English football as Liverpool and Tottenham faced off in the Champions League Final.

As I’m writing this a week ahead and, being a Liverpool fan, I hope you’re reading this after we’ve claimed our sixth European Cup.

My best mate happens to be a Spurs fan so I’ll probably still have him chirping in my ear if they managed to pull off an upset!

If you happened to see how both teams got there, then you’ll have pretty much just about picked your jaw up off the floor by now!

It was just about as close to two footballing miracles, which got both sides to the big party at the end of the tournament, as you’ll ever see.

But what gets people to draw that energy out when all seems lost?

What is it that lifts a team up when they need it the most?

Where does the belief that the impossible is in fact doable come from?

In this week’s column, we’ll have a look at some of the things that you may need to take away from two football classics.

Liverpool is a club steeped in history, widely regarded as European royalty.

Five time winners of the competition breeds a belief that success can be replicated, regardless of what the odds are against them.

Lo and behold, they overcame a huge deficit to win the second leg and progress to the showpiece again.

Don’t limit your success by focusing on your flaws, using negative words and negative body language.

Draw on a previous success and use that as the foundation to build some positive momentum toward your goals.

Liverpool’s world famous Kop is widely regarded as their twelfth man, a part of Anfield that is filled with history, shining its brightest on European nights.

The Kop’s actions are a direct reflection on the team itself.

They share the same vision. Tat attitude and behaviour is taken by the players on the pitch and replicated.

Associate yourself with people who share your vision, people who you can rely on when things get tough.

Overturning a three goal deficit against one of the best teams in the world will go down as one of the club’s greatest European nights.

What took them over the line, though? Persistence! Liverpool kept their eyes on the prize.

Talent and effort doesn’t make us bulletproof from temporary defeat, but not giving in does.

Take action in alignment with your goals.

Liverpool knew that small failure in Barcelona was only one part of the story and only temporary.

They never gave up, they never stopped trying and, in the end, they pulled off one of the greatest football stories of all time.

All that was left to be done was to put the icing on the cake and beat Tottenham in the biggest match of them all.

As said at the beginning of this column, hopefully we’ve done just that.