Here is how to get bold eyebrows

Bold brows are still very much on trend, but what if you’ve been cursed with sparse arches?

Bold brows are still very much on trend, but what if you’ve been cursed with sparse arches?

Here’s what to do.

Beauty experts offer their tips to help you boost your brows ...

1. Start with a growth serum

RevitaLash Hi-Def Tinted Brow Gel, £32

Shavata Brow & Lash Strengthener, £22

Benefit Browvo! Conditioning Eyebrow Primer, costing £24

2. Try a tint

Much like colouring your hair, it’s best left to a professional. See the Benefit website for your nearest location, where tinting starts from £13.

At Shavata Brow Studios, tinting costs £14 and the brand offers an at-home product, too.

Shavata Day-Long Brow Tint, £19

3. Build your brows

To add volume and definition to your brows, choose a product that contains microfibres that cling to your existing brow hairs.

BBB Brow Styling Gel Clove, £20

“Add volume with Benefit Gimme Brow+,” Lauren Hogsden, senior trend team make-up artist at Benefit

“This tinted eyebrow gel contains tiny microfibers that adhere to skin and hairs, creating natural-looking fullness and definition in an instant. It’s one of my personal favourites.”

Benefit Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel, £21.50

4. Pick up a pencil

“Add colour with an ultra-fine brow defining pencil that delivers believable hair-like strokes,” Hogsden advises.

“I would suggest looking for one that has a twist up applicator - look for either a super fine point or flat blade shape,” make-up artist Frey-ja Barker says.

“I’ve seen a lot of dark brows. This is a trend I would like to soften, especially if you are fair haired. My favourite brow colour is YSL pencil number 4, Ash. It is almost a grey green shade, and suits the majority of people.”

YSL Beauty Dessin des Sourcils Eye Pencil, £21

5. Paint with a pomade

Barker says: “For anyone with more of an artistic flair, a brow pomade is another great option for creating the look of fuller brows. It tends to come in a little ink pot and applied using a brush. I would suggest using a short haired slim angled brush as it will allow you to mimic hair using little strokes.”

BBB Brow Sculpting Pomade Chai, £18