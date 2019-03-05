Here is how to support St Catherine's Hospice during Open up Hospice this March

The Open Up Hospice campaign is running all month, but here is how you can support St Catherine's Hospice all year round:

Organise a bake sale or coffee morning

Sign up to one of the hospice’s sponsored events - choose from the daring Firewalk on June 23; Moonlight and Memories Walk on July 6; or Manchester to Blackpool bike on July 7

Collect spare change at home - every penny really does make a difference

Open Up your wardrobe and donate any quality pre-loved goods to the hospice for sale in their charity shops.

Connect with them on social media @StCatherinesPre and help its messages reach further

Donate an unwanted gift as a raffle or tombola prize

Cook up a storm by taking part in the #TasteOfHome initiative which encourages people to cook a dish which reminds them of home and then invite family, friends, neighbours or colleagues in return for a donation.

For more information contact the hospice’s community engagement team on 01772 629171 or email fundraising@stcatherines.co.uk.