Here is how you can find out about geocaching in Lancashire

An outdoor recreational activity, in which participants use a GPS device and other navigational techniques to hide and seek containers, called geocaches or caches, at specific locations marked by co-ordinates all over the world.

Why: Geocashing is a fun activity, which can be done alone but is more entertaining in groups. It enables participants to explore different parts of the country - or even world.

How it is done: Players use GPS receivers to track down a container, or cache using co-ordinates. One of the easiest ways is to download the Geocaching intro app onto your smartphone. From here you can access caching websites. Some sites offer completely free access to the data, but some sites offer premium member status to access certain features. Find a list of caches near you using the search feature on the website. Log the co-ordinates and go hunting.

Caches may contain any number of small items, or they may only contain a logbook for players to sign to mark their find. You may wish to bring a small item for trading at the cache. Return the cache back to its original spot for other people.

Give it a go at:

Geocaching Lancashire: Search Geocaching Lancashire on Facebook for a page dedicated to geocaching in the area, offering tips and locations.

NW Caching: Search NW Caching on Facebook or visit http://www.nwcaching.co.uk

Preston Guild Wheel: A screw-topped plastic camo-jar is hidden along the Guild Wheel, near Riverside Walk, under rocks at the foot of the largest sycamore, on the river side. www.geocaching.com/geocache/GC4GJMV_preston-guild-wheel-riverside-walk?guid=c6994c94-f534-46a9-8d9b-dcbb08798016

T-Total: At location N53.45.534, W002.41.946 answers questions on the Obelisk at Preston’s Flag Market, then convert for coordinates of the cache. Clues are about the history of Joseph Livsey and the temperance movement. http://www.geocaching.com/geocache/GC2YJNW_t-total

