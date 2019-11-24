Here is how you can read all about the history of the former Royal Ordnance Factory at Euxton

History enthusiasts have compiled a magazine detailing the history of the Royal Ordnance Factory and its redevelopment into Buckshaw Village.

Local historian Stuart Clewlow and Harry Longworth, who is the founder of Green Man Marketing, have published an 80 page commemorative magazine full of photographs and information to mark the 80th anniversary of the ROF being officially opened by King George VI on March 31 1939.

Stuart said: “People of all ages are still fascinated by the history of ROF Chorley and the 80th anniversary seemed like the perfect opportunity to compile and share a lot of information before its forgotten.”

Harry added: “This magazine is like no other because it is a true celebration of everything ROF Chorley and Buckshaw Village.

“It has been very rewarding to be involved in this community project and I have enjoyed applying contemporary designs to historical content to make sure it has the WOW factor, but remains an educational keepsake.

Stuart Clewlow handing out the magazine to his daughter Toria Clewlow who attends Euxton CE Primary School

“It has taken the best part of 2019 to compile but we are confident that you will feel the wait has been worthwhile.

“Many local individuals and businesses, such as RMG, First Rate Investments Chorley Council and South Ribble Borough Council, have sponsored the project and have editorials within the magazine which has enabled us to make it available for free.”

Very few physical reminders of the ROF remain around Buckshaw Village especially following the removal of the Pill Box 2017 which was a much-loved landmark in the community.

However, sections of the perimeter wall remain at the rear of Runshaw College and in March this year, Euxton Parish Council, along with Stuart and local contractor John Sharples, unveiled a restored ROF street light and fire hydrant in front of Buckshaw Village Community Centre.

Chorley pill box which was demolished in 2017.

Stuart added: “There is a very real risk that residents of Buckshaw Village and the surrounding area will not be aware of the heritage of the site and its impact on our local history.

“As a result of feeling so strongly about raising awareness, Harry and I have made sure that this magazine is available to as many as possible, accessible for people of all ages and abilities and more importantly, it is free.”

Stuart and Harry have been around Chorley borough and South Ribble delivering the magazine to individual properties and businesses and also intend on delivering copies to the local libraries and some schools. Books are limited but if anyone would like to request a copy, contact Harry on 07531 354695 or email info@greenmanmarketing.co.uk.