Here is what support is on offer for people with dementia in Lancashire

Alzheimer’s Society provides a range of support services to help people come to terms with their dementia diagnosis, navigate the health and care system and stay connected to their communities.

There are Dementia Cafes, Singing for the Brain groups, Side by Side services available to support anyone affected by dementia across the Lancashire area.

Alzheimer’s Society highlights the difficulty of accessing NHS Continuing Healthcare (NHS CHC) for people with dementia.

The adult care package is arranged and funded solely by the NHS.

This can be a lifeline, but because funding support is awarded depending on whether a person’s primary need is a health need, and dementia is classed as a social care need, NHS CHC is very hard for people affected by dementia to access.

Alzheimer’s Society has heard of people with dementia being denied NHS CHC even when they are at the last stages of their life, unable to eat, drink or move and has repeatedly called for the NHS CHC to reform.

The charity has launched a Fix Dementia Care campaign to ensure people with dementia get the care and support they need.

It is calling on people to back the campaign, and ensure the government turns its attentions to an issue affecting scores of the 850,000 people living with dementia, and their families.

To Fix Dementia Care, the cost of extra care charges must be covered by the state with a Dementia Fund, all health and social care workers must be given the training they need to deliver quality dementia care and everyone with dementia should have a care navigator to ensure timely, preventative and integrated support.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council says the authority has launched a dementia strategy and is looking at ways of improving care and services.

County Coun Shaun Turner, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, says: “Last year we launched a dementia strategy, which sets out how we address this important issue and how we will support people affected by dementia and

their families now and in the future.

“The strategy focuses on reducing prevalence, promoting early diagnosis so people can access treatment earlier and encouraging more organisations to be dementia friendly.

“When people do need support, our social services teams can arrange specialised dementia care to meet their needs such as day centre services, residential home care or support from our Shared Lives scheme.”

Visit www.alzheimers.org.uk or call 0300 222 11 22 for more information.