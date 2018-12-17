Here is where you can go carol signing in Lancashire

Singing festive songs to spread joy and merriment

Why: It will get you feeling Christmassy in no time

How it works: There are plenty of carol concerts going on throughout December. The songs have been doing the rounds for decades, so you should know most of the words.

Benefits: Singing is a form of exercise, being an aerobic activity singing. Filing the lungs with air, increasing the heart rate and getting blood pumping round the body faster can all help physical health.

Signing is also good for your posture, as your chest cavity expands and your shoulders and back align,

Singing also brings a great amount of happiness and relieves stress. Communal singing - like in a choir or a church service helps boost self-esteem. It also increases your communication skills and gives you more confidence.

Give it a go at:

Christmas Carols with Santa and his Elves: Hoghton Tower, Hoghton, Sunday, December 23, from 2.30pm until 3pm. Adults £6, children £4. Refreshments from 1.30pm. Includes mince pie, mulled wine, cookies and hot chocolate.

Carols by Candlelight: The Ship Inn, Bunker Street, Freckleton, Saturday, December 22, from 7.30pm until 10.30pm. Join in as Freckleton Brass Band perform all your favourite carols and Christmas sing-alongs. Free.

Carols at the Conti: The Continental, South Meadowlane, Preston, Sunday, December 23 from 8.30pm until 10.30pm.

St Stephen’s Community Choir will be performing. Free.

Church: Many churches across Lancashire will be hosting Christingle and carol services.

