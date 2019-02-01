Here is where you can have all you can eat Chinese buffets Fancy some Chinese food? Here is a list of where to go for a good buffet. 1. China Red, Poulton China Red, in Queens Square, Poulton-le-Fyle has a meat or vegetarian buffet Mondays to Thursdays, priced at 15 pounds 50, open 5pm until 11pm. ugc Buy a Photo 2. The Chinese Buffet, Blackpool The Chinese Buffet, is a chain with sites in Church Street, Blackpool, and Standishgate, Wigan. ugc Buy a Photo 3. Wonderland, Leyland Wonderland Chinese Restaurant is located in Lancastergate, Leyland.'It is open Monday to Thursday 5pm until 11pm, priced at 16 pounds 90 adults and 7 pounds 90 for children; One pound extra weekends 0 Buy a Photo 4. New Element Restaurant, Preston New Element Restaurant, in Corporation Street, Preston, has an extensive all you can eat buffet. ugc Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2