Here is where youngsters can attend drama schools in Lancashire

Stage schools are extra curricular drama clubs, honing in on talents in music, drama and dancing.

Why: Stage schools create a fun and safe community where like-minded youngsters can express themselves creatively amongst friends.

How it works: There are several stage schools in Lancashire, focusing primarily on children and young adults. They require a fee and trained professionals will enhance pupils’ skills in the arts. The schools also offer support and opportunities to attend casting auditions for theatre productions, TV shows and films.

Benefits: Performing arts offers play, humour and fun, improving motivation and relieving anxiousness. It also offers students an emotional outlet, as they express a range of emotions onstage. Rehearsing and performing lines, songs and dance routines will improve memory, as well as verbal and non-verbal communication. Exposure to performing arts enables people to develop creativity and cultural awareness.

School for Stage

Give it a go at:

School for Stage: Four stage schools across Lancashire: Longridge Sport & Arts Centre; Garstang Community Academy; Lytham St Annes Technology & Performing Arts College Lancaster Royal Grammar School. Visit www.schoolforstage.co.uk or https://www.facebook.com/schoolforstage/.

Read more: WATCH: School for Stage in Longridge, Lytham and Lancaster

Meladrama: Run by actress Melanie Ash: Preston Action Academy at Caritas Care, Ashton; St Margaret’s Church Hall; Sion Park Community Hub; Preston Musical Theatre Academy at Chesmere Guides Hut. Visit www.meladrama.co.uk/acting-classes.

Read more: WATCH: Melanie Ash talks about Meladrama stage school in Preston and her personal play, The Secret





Stagecoach Preston and Chorley: Based at Longton Primary School. The school is full booked. Also Albany Academy, Chorley, classes available aged 4 to 6 on Saturdays 2.45pm until 4.15pm. To go on a waiting list for other classes visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/preston. Read more:

WATCH: Stagecoach Preston prepares for record of a performance for its 30th anniversary





PQA (Pauline Quirk Academy) Preston: Runs every Saturday morning at Penwortham Priory Academy, Penwortham. Visit For more information visit www.pqacademy.com/academy_locator/preston/