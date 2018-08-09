Historic Buckshaw Hall to go under the hammer at auction

A 17th-century hall in Buckshaw in a state of disrepair is to go under the hammer at an auction.

If Buckshaw Hall, which is on Historic England’s At Risk Register, is sold it could be facing a brighter future.

Although Historic England does not recognise it as being under immediate threat, the grade II listed timber-framed house in Knights Avenue is in need of restoration.

Breal Asset Valuation has now announced that it will be holding the auction of Buckshaw Hall on September 9, and will be arranging viewings by appointment.

Director of machinery and business assets at the private equity firm Damian Short said: “They don’t want the hall to go to wrack and ruin.

“There’s a planning restriction on site that dates back to 2016 stating that the hall has to stay with the barn. The barn, which was built in the 19th Century, has some importance to the hall so they stipulated that the barn would stay with the hall.” It is believed that the house was leased to tenants for most of the 19th century, and towards the end of the century underwent a light restoration.

In 1936 the government established ROF Chorley, a huge ammunition factory complex which encompassed Buckshaw Hall. Initially the Hall was used as office accommodation, but after the war the building was abandoned and marked for demolition, although it survived.