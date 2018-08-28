Hold on to summer with an outdoor screening at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Grab hold of those final summer days with a trip to the giant outdoor cinema which has opened at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The holiday period may be coming to an end but the Pleasure Beach is keeping the spirit alive.

Fireworks made the day go with a bang

It has already hosted an exclusive screening of the Greatest Showman, complete with a live sing-along, which proved a massive success.

Adrenaline enthusiasts were invited to ride the park’s world-famous rollercoasters including ICON, The Big One and Infusion after-hours, embracing all of the thrills and spills of the park.

A spectacular fireworks show saw the day draw to a close.

Located next to The Spectacular Dancing Water Show, the outdoor cinema is a first for Blackpool Pleasure Beach and will host a range of sing-alongs, shows, interactive activities plus your favourite characters from Nickelodeon until September.

A still from the 1978 film 'Grease' starring Olivia Newton John as Sandy and John Travolta as Danny.

So there is still time to enjoy a number of screenings and participate in the big-screen magic.

Screening highlights include Wallace and Gromit on Wednesday August 29 at 11am and 4.45pm.

A Grease sing-along will take place on Saturday September at 1pm and 5pm.

Managing Director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “Guests will enjoy a remarkable day, with singing and dancing.

- For further details, tickets and other screenings please visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com; guests are advised to arrive early to secure a good spot.