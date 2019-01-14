Hollyoaks actor from Chorley up for National Television Awards

A Chorley actor who has been at the centre of a grooming storyline in Hollyoaks has been nominated at the National Television Awards.

Aedan Duckworth, 17, is in the running for Best Newcomer for his role as Ollie Morgan, who had become the victim of grooming at the hands of his football coach, Buster Smith, played by Nathan Sussex.

The awards will be held on January 22 at the O2 arena in London.

Aedan said: “I’m so grateful to all the fans who have voted to get me this far. Working on this storyline has been both challenging and an incredible experience. I’m very lucky to work with such a talented cast who have taught me a huge amount, including my on-screen dad Gary Lucy who has been a brilliant mentor for me on the show.”

Following his screen success, the former Parklands High School pupil has signed a new contract to keep him on the show and he revealed he will soon have the chance to enjoy some lighter storylines.

Staff and students at Aedan’s former stage school Scream Management, based in Blackpool and Manchester, are delighted with his success. Jessica Bell, head of talent, said: “We are delighted to find out Aedan has made the NTA finalists. He has had such a brilliant year in this role tackling such a difficult storyline and he very much deserves the accolade.”

Viewers can vote for Aedan to win via www.nationaltvawards.com/vote

