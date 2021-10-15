Officers were called to reports a house had collapsed in Kirkby Avenue at around 1.30pm today (October 15).

Firefighters later confirmed they were carrying out a search of the property for any casualties following the explosion.

"A safety cordon has been put in place and nearby residents have been evacuated," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"Road closures have been put in place and people are being advised to avoid the area."

Six fire engines, the urban search and rescue team, an aerial ladder platform and search dogs attended the scene following the incident.

No details have been released about any injuries at this stage.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "Our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) is currently on the scene, along with a MERIT doctor, an ambulance and an operational commander."

Nearby residents were advised to close their windows and doors to avoid being affected by any smoke.

A spokesman for Cadent said: "We are at the scene of this incident to support the emergency services and ensure everything related to gas is safe.

A suspected gas explosion resulted in a number of homes being evacuated in Clayton-le-Woods.

"It is too early to say what caused this.

"We'll thoroughly check the local gas network and we will support the authorities as they look into all possible causes."

