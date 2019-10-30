How a former Leyland teacher is honouring WW1 war heroes in Wheelton by asking residents to display poppies in the windows of houses were the soldiers lived

A local historian is calling for Wheelton residents who now live in the former houses of First World War soldiers to show respect and put a poppy in their window.

With an active interest in the world wars, father-of-two Cen Jaynes began researching where soldiers lived via A Street Near You website and found 14 results.

Cen Jaynes with a giant poppy displayed in his window

The 69-year-old, who has three grandchildren, informed the current residents via the Wheelton Parish Council newsletter, asking them to display a red poppy and card in their windows to honour them.

Cen, the former head of humanities at Wellfield High School, in Leyland, said: “Having lived around Wheelton, I started researching for friends and neighbours and then I looked into family trees.

“I got more interested in the First World War and Chorley Pals and my daughter told me about A Street Near You.

“All you need to do is put in your postcode.

Cen Jaynes' list

“If a soldier lived in someone’s house I thought it would be nice for them to know and to have a poppy in their window for Remembrance Day - November 11.

“I have just been telling people I know about it and I put it in the parish newsletter for people to read.

“There are two where I live - Victoria Street - and it would be good to see more. I am planning on contacting the Royal British Legion in Chorley too.

“Not all soldiers’ names are on the war memorial so it was a nice addition to the parish newsletter.

“I wish to thank Wheelton Parish Council for their interest and support in this project.”

The soldiers Cen found lived in the area are: Lance Cpl Robert Charles Thompson, Royal Lancs Regt (RLR), 7 Meadow St; Pte Robert Anglezarke, Loyal North Lancs Regt (LNLR), 5 Victoria St; Lance Cpl Robert McClellan, LNLR, 23 Meadow St; Pte Richard Prescott, LNLR, 31 Meadow St; Pte Horrocks, LRL, 1 Bennet Row; Pte John Snape, South Wales Borderers, 8 Albert St; Pte Herbert Dixon, LNL, Calendar Cottage; Lance Sgt William Fidler, Kings Liverpool Regt (KLR), 3 Albert St; Pte Richard Woodcock, KLR, 2 Briers Brow; Pte Norman Rigby, LNR, West View; Pte Albert Rigby LNL, Kenyon Lane; Sapper Cecil Chadwick, Royal Engineers, Kenyon Lane; Pte Robert Rigby Grimshaw, Coldstream Guards, 1 Victoria Terrace; Pte James Whittle, Lancs Fusiliers, Black Lion Farm, Heapey.