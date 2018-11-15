How to get into adult colouring in Lancashire

A relaxing pastime of colouring in intricate designs

Why: Colouring in is not just for children. The growing demand of adult colouring books has created a whole new leisure activity for all ages.

How it works: Buy a colouring book, pencils and crayons and get colouring. Whilst children’s colouring books are an option, there are plenty of more ‘grown up’ books on sale, with intricate detail.

Benefits: Colouring can provide benefits for grown ups in reducing stress and providing a moment to take a break from extremely busy lives, something many adults rarely seem to do.

It forces them to concentrate on colouring the book, and also takes them back to a less stressful time in their life and brings back happy memories of being a child. Adults with young children may also wish to spend time together colouring in, creating another bond.

Give it a go at:

Lancashire Colouring Book: Past and Present. £9.99 from the History Press. Read more: Putting Lancashire in the picture... colouring books for adults

Waterstones: Waterstones, in Fishergate, Preston and in Houndshill Shopping Centre, Blackpool, sell a wide variety of adult colouring books, including Harry Potter, The Secret Garden from Johanna Basford and Alice in Wonderland.

The Works: The Works, in St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston and Church Street, Blackpool, stocks plenty of adult colouring books.

Ebb & Flo: Independent book store in Gillibrand Street, Chorley, has some adult colouring books on its shelves.