How UCLan students are getting hands-on at "world class" forensics centre

Inside a specialist lab at Hutton HQ

Around 100 UCLan students every year are working in the Lancashire Forensics Science Academy (LFSA) - a collaborative initiative between University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) and Lancashire Constabulary.

Established in 2019 the LFSA is believed to be the first of its kind, allow students studying on UCLan’s forensics courses to work alongside forensic experts in the purpose-built research and laboratory facilities at Hutton.

Students get real-life expertise, and the police get research exposure.

Professor Ian Allison, the Executive Dean for the Faculty of Science and Technology at UCLan, said: “We’re really at the cutting edge with this.