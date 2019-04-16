Hunt the Easter eggs with Poppy and Sam - book reviews

The fun adventures of farmer’s children, Poppy and Sam, are back with a fresh new look and here are two exciting books just made for the Easter holidays!

The Poppy and Sam books, written by the late Stephen Cartwright, have been a family favourite for over 30 years and now children’s publisher Usborne are giving the evergreen stories in this enchanting series a bright and colourful makeover for a new generation of little ones… without losing the magic of the original titles.

The new formats are full of that special child-appeal which has made the Poppy and Sam stories so popular, and there is still the added fun of finding the hidden Little Yellow Duck on every page.

The new-look selection also includes the original artwork of Stephen Cartwright as well as the gorgeous illustrations of Simon Taylor-Kielty, perfectly created to honour Stephen’s legacy.

In Poppy and Sam’s Easter Egg Hunt, a beautiful board book written by Sam Taplin and just made for little hands, youngsters join Poppy and Sam for an action-packed Easter egg hunt.

Poppy and Sam are searching for Easter eggs on Apple Tree Farm and they need help as they search Clucky the hen’s coop, the hedgerows and the grassy fields for the hidden eggs.

Children will love looking through the peep holes in this charming book to discover the colourful eggs, following finger trails to trace the flight of a butterfly or bee, and spotting Daisy the cow, Clucky the hen and Rusty the pig along the way.

Priced at £5.99, this sturdy board book is the perfect Easter gift for inquisitive youngsters…

And there’s nothing better than a book before bedtime so cuddle up with Poppy and Sam as they say goodnight to all the animals in this gorgeous touchy-feely board book with patches to stroke and flaps to lift.

Youngsters will love Poppy and Sam’s Bedtime (priced at £9.99), a large format board book by Jenny Tyler and Stephen Cartwright, which comes with intriguing patches to discover and flaps to lift, and is perfectly designed for the bedtime wind-down.

It’s the end of a busy day on Apple Tree Farm and now the sun is going down. Mum says it’s time for bed but first, Poppy and Sam say goodnight to all the animals, including Woolly the sheep, Curly the pig and Daisy the cow. And as they get ready themselves for bed, they talk about all the exciting things they might do tomorrow.

With touchy-feely patches, flaps to lift, a simple but fun story, and the much-loved Little Yellow Duck to spot on every page, this colourful and entertaining book is perfect for sharing with little ones at bedtime.