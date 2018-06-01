Hunted winner from Penwortham performs at Sapphire Ball for charity Headway

One half of a duo who won TV show Hunted has now shown off his singing talent to help raise money for people with brain injuries.

Dan Murphy from Penwortham and Joe Appleton from St Annes scooped £25,000 each on season three of Channel4’s game show when they won earlier this year.

The two friends managed to evade the Hunters travelling the breadth of Britain during a gripping 25-day chase which was broadcast over six thrilling episodes.

Dan and Joe are part of singing group Brothers of Swing and they regularly perform at the annual Sapphire Ball for Headway, a brain injury charity supporting people in Preston and Chorley.

This year Dan, who took a career break to take part in Hunted and is now working towards becoming a special needs teacher, helped raise £7,380 for the charity, although Joe was not able to be there on the night.

He said: “We have performed at the ball for three years now. It’s a charity that means a lot to us because we have had friends in the past who have had accidents and who have had brain injuries.

“It’s local as well and it’s about giving something back.”

Liz Bamber, founder of Headway, said: “The Sapphire Ball is our big annual fund-raising event.

“We have been running for seven years, and this was our third ball.

“We had 150 people there who have supported us over the years and the mayor attended as one of his first engagements, as we are his charity of the year which is great news for us.

“The evening was a great success. We had music from Brothers of Swing and a photobooth. I am delighted we raised £7,380 which will go towards helping deliver our services.”