In pictures: Children in Need 2018 in Lancashire

Pudsey the Bear and the BBC Radio Lancashire rickshaw team visit children and staff at Great Eccleston Copp Primary. Pictured are Charlie Craven and Will Taylor, both aged 7.
Schools, businesses and community groups have been busy supporting this year’s Children in Need.

One of the bigger fund-raising events was the Radio Lancashire’s Rickshaw Power to the Tower Challenge.

Post deputy editor Nicola Adam joined the team, as the team dropped in on a number of schools and businesses in the area.

Great Eccleston Copp C E School gave Pudsey a warm welcome, as pupils raised £532 by selling raffle tickets, cakes, holding a colouring competition and a guess the yellow sweets game.

Elsewhere, Pudsey Bear waved a group of ramblers at Cuerden Valley Park off as raised more than £600.

Youngsters at Elizabeth Saunders sat in a bath of baked beans to raise cash for the cause. The nursery is still counting money, but they are hoping to raise £250 and staff at Naughty Nails in Penwortham got into the spirit.