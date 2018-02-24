IN PICTURES: Croston music festival

Croston music festival got off to a good start with performances from a host of top local bands.

The three-day festival – which continues today and tomorrow – began with a night time session in the Black Horse pub.

Among the bands playing were Norfolk & Good, Bison and Old Time Idles.

The festival continues today with an eclectic line-up including a ukulele band, Abba tribute acts, a Gospel Choir and a full brass band.

Wristbands for access to all venues are £5, under 18s go free.

All proceeds from wristband sales will be going to Derian House Children’s Hospice.