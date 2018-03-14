In pictures: Galloway’s Society for the Blind celebrates 150 years

Hundreds packed a party celebrating 150 years of a charity supporting blind people.

Families enjoyed bouncy castles, games, penalty shoot outs and face painting at Galloway’s Society for the Blind in Penwortham at it’s anniversary.

“We had blind-folded games like hook the duck and butter the scones as a simulation for people to show how difficult it is if you are blind, ” said Jenny Lloyd, head of services at Galloways.

“We also had families coming from our centres in Chorley, Morecambe and Southport.”

Galloway’s, which was established in Preston Corn Exchange on March 11 in 1867 supports more than 7,000 local blind and partially-sighted people every year through a wide variety of services.

Lancashire Post and Galloway’s are joining forces for an appeal - Gallowheels - to raise £50,000 for a new minibus.

So far, readers have donated £5,000. Can you spare any more? To make a donation visit http://www.galloways.org.uk/gallowheels; Call: 01772 744148 Text: GALL25 £amount, £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10, to 70070. or send a cheque payable to Galloway’s to: Galloway’s Society for the Blind, Howick House, Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham, PR1 0LS. Are you holding any fund-raising events to support Galloway’s? Let us know by emailing natalie.walker1@jpress.co.uk