More than 70 original paintings were showcased in the Activity Space in Astley Park.

Coun Alistair Bradley presented the awards, as judged by Nikki Taylor, Head of Runshaw Visual Arts.

The exhibition runs throughout December and opening times will be Thursday, Friday noon until 4pm and weekends 10am until 4pm.

Admission is free and paintings are for sale. There are also a selection of greetings cards featuring members’ paintings for sale in support of St Catherine’s Hospice.

Best Pastel - Warlord by Kev Fowler ugc Buy a Photo

Best wildlife - Standoff in the Negorongoro by Graham Sutch ugc Buy a Photo

Walking to Winter by Patsy Todd ugc Buy a Photo

Down by the River by Kev Fowler ugc Buy a Photo

View more