Inquest is postponed into death of 15-year-old Penwortham pupil Dylan Crossey

A long-awaited inquest into the death of a football-mad teenager has been postponed.

The inquest into the death of 15-year-old Dylan Crossey was scheduled to take place at Preston Coroner’s Court at 10am on Monday, but this has now been “vacated”, with no reason given for the delay or a new date given.

Dylan’s mum, Tracey Milligan,from Buckshaw Village, said the uncertainty added to the family’s grief.

She said: “We would like to thank the public, Dylan’s friends and family for their good wishes and support.

“We are still in limbo, still searching for answers, and the uncertainty is adding to our grief and trauma.

“We are still waiting for information from the courts and if any member of public can shed light on what happened, can they come forward - especially if they were in the Farmers’ Arms on that evening, October 7, 2016, from 6pm.”

Ms Milligan added: “I cannot thank everybody enough. I have been inundated with messages from people checking I’m ok. The fight goes on.”

Dylan (pictured), a pupil at All Hallows Catholic High School in Penwortham, suffered severe head and neck injuries after being hit by a car in Chainhouse Lane, Whitestake on October 7, 2016. He died the following day at Manchester Children’s Hospital.

An inquest was opened shortly after Dylan’s death, but was suspended to allow the trial of David Harwood, 43, of The Close, New Longton, to take place.

Mr Harwood was later formally found not guilty of causing Dylan’s death by dangerous or careless driving.

Judge Graham Knowles at Preston Crown Court, ordered his acquittal due to insufficient evidence.