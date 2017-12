A car fire in the early hours of this morning is being treated as deliberate.

An investigation is under way into the incident on Cowling Road, Chorley.

One fire engine from Chorley attended the car on the roadway which was well alight when firefighters got there.

The fire was extinguished using one hose reel.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, which received the emergency call at 4.35am, says anyone with any information on the blaze is encouraged to call 101 ref:LC20171224-0249.