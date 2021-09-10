Investigation underway after fire engulfs car in Leyland
An investigation into the cause of a fire which engulfed a car in Leyland has been launched.
One crew from Chorley attended the scene in Holker Lane at around 10.10pm yesterday evening (September 9).
Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a thermal imaging camera and a hose reel to extinguish the flames.
"An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.
