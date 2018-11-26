It's Twinckley Square for Preston's outdoor Christmas concert

Members of the public are being invited to attend a free Christmas concert in Preston’s premier square.

Winckley Square is the venue for a festive singalong with St Stephen’s Choir and the One Voice Choir.

The event takes place on Sunday, December 2 from 3.30pm - 6.30pm.

A spokeswoman for organisers, the Friends of Winckley Square, said: “Help us let the sound of carols ring out around Winckley Square in the run up to Christmas.”

Refreshments will be on sale including mince pies, mulled wine, hot chocolate and Peter’s Parched Peas.

The concert will also be signed to enable the city’s deaf community to join the celebrations.

The location will be by the Christmas tree, which has been funded by the Winckley Square CIC (Community Interest Company).

• Anyone who would like to join the Friends’ research team, which is dedicated to discovering the Square’s past history is invited to contact Patricia Harrison, Chair of the Friends , by emailing patricia@winckley.org.uk

To receive copies of the Winckley Square newsletter - latest edition seasonally entitled Twinckley Times - and forthcoming events in the Square email enquiries@winckley.org.uk