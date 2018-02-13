Join Galloway's Society for the Blind in Penwortham for its 150 years celebration

Sight loss charity, Galloway’s Society for the Blind, is marking the culmination of its 150th year with a big party for the community.

Families are invited to the charity’s head office at Howick House, Liverpool Road, Penwortham, on Saturday March 10, from 11am until 4pm.

The first meeting was held at Preston Corn Exchange

The birthday party - which marks the end of the 150th year ahead of its 151st birthday the day after - will host a range of activities including bouncy castles, a barbecue, stalls, games and face painting.

Entrance to the birthday party will be free and parking is available on nearby streets and roads.

Charlotte Carnell, fund-raiser for Galloway’s, said: “We wanted to host something that would engage with the local community and celebrate our 150-year history supporting local people living through sight loss and that’s when we came up with the birthday party idea. The plans are really coming together and it’s already shaping up to be a fantastic day.

“In addition to making the day a fun one for the who family, we’re also holding a balloon release to mark such a significant birthday.

“Balloons will be sold in advance and people will have the opportunity to write a message about what Galloway’s means to them. We’re hoping to see as many people there as possible to help us mark this special occasion before we start on our 151st year.”

Galloway’s, who was established in Preston Corn Exchange on March 11 in 1867 after a public meeting, supports over 7,000 local blind and partially sighted people every year through a wide variety of services.

The charity has to generate over £1m every year to continue their work. Over the years the charity has adapted its services to meet the changing needs of local people living with sight loss and today supports people through reducing isolation and promoting independence.

Anybody wanting more information should contact Charlotte on 01772 744148 or email charlotte.carnell@galloways.org.uk.

Meanwhile, Galloway’s, is looking for blind and partially sighted people to form a new reference group to work on accessibility and mobility in and around Preston city centre, relating to the shared space scheme.

Anybody interested in being part of the group which will meet at the Galloway’s site in Penwortham on February 26 should call Jenny on 01772 744148 or email jenny.lloyd@galloways.org.uk.

•Lancashire Post and Galloway’s are joining forces for an appeal - Gallowheels - to raise £50,000 for a new minibus.

So far, readers have donated £5,000. Can you spare any more? To make a donation visit http://www.galloways.org.uk/gallowheels; Call: 01772 744148 Text: GALL25 £amount, £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10, to 70070. Or send a cheque payable to Galloway’s to: Galloway’s Society for the Blind, Howick House, Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham, PR1 0LS.

